Susan Weisheit joins Dubois County Chamber virtual chamber chat

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting another virtual chat at the end of the month.

The chat takes place at 8:30 am on Tuesday, March 30th, and will feature the Director of Medical Management for the Memorial Hospital Services and Health and Wellness Department, Susan Weisheit.

Weisheit will be highlighting programs and services that Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers to local businesses and community members.

“Our county’s medical and health programs have so much to offer to this community. We are so excited to have this important discussion facilitated by Susan,” Executive Director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Becky Hickman, says.

The Virtual Chamber Chats have been hosted monthly by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and allow chamber members an opportunity for networking and learning while still following social distancing and safety guidelines amid Covid-19. Chamber members will be sent a link to participate. If you’d like to join the chat and are not already a chamber member, please email info@duboiscountychamber.com for the link.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for our members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit duboiscountychamber.com.