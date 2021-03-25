Three Arrested After Police Serve Arrest Warrant in Perry County

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges in Perry County this week.

State Police visited a Cannelton apartment on Wednesday, trying to locate James L. Kellems. Kellems was wanted for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Angela B. Smith answered the door and told police that Kellems went for a walk.

While looking for Kellems, troopers noticed that another woman, Amy Baumeister, was trying to hide two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue under a couch pillow.

After learning that Smith was wanted out of Kentucky for parole violations, police took her into custody. She was searched and found with several illegal items on her, including a glass vial with methamphetamine in it.

Kellems arrived back at the apartment and was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

The three individuals were booked into the Perry County Detention Center without further incident.