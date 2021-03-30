Tri-County YMCA Cut The Ribbon to Facility Expansion

People from across the tri-county area came out to what new things a staple in Ferdinand had to offer.

The Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand had their official ribbon cutting yesterday for the new part of their facility.

After a community needs assessment told officials that the YMCA needed more space, the Reimagine Your Y Campaign began to expand the existing facility.

“The needs we had were to have more space for members to exercise, work out, and more space for our programs to grow. So that kind of launched us into the ‘Reimagine Your Y’ campaign, which we started out capital fundraising in 2019,” says Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA Mike Steffe.

Steffe says that everything on the expansion is mostly ready to go.

“We still have some renovation projects to do. We have some parking lot repairs. Part of the process was moving our wellness equipment to a bigger room which left us an empty room that we’re going to now use for group exercise classes. Kind of that domino effect of giving each of our programs and activities more space.”

“It’s definitely been a long road. Starting in 2017 to now, it’s been a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts. I’m very excited to kind of see the final product.”

The Tri-County YMCA serves Dubois, Spencer, and Perry Counties.

To learn more about the Tri-County YMCA, visit tricountyymca.org.