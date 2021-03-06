Two Princeton Men Arrested on Child Exploitation and Meth Charges

Two Princeton men were arrested this week for child exploitation and dealing methamphetamine.

30-year-old Patrick Ford and 60-year-old Kevin Smith were taken into custody on Friday morning.

Indiana State Police began investigating in January receiving information that Ford had suspicious photos on his cell phone.

The ISP Internet Crimes against Children did a forensic exam of Ford’s cell phone and found videos and images of child pornography.

Further investigation revealed that Smith allegedly sent the videos of child pornography to Ford’s Cell phone.

Troopers executed arrest warrants for the men at a Princeton residence on Friday and took them into custody without further incident.

Approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine, a legend drug, scales, baggies, and paraphernalia were also found inside the residents.

Both men are being held on bond at the Gibson County Jail and charged with felony counts of child exploitation- child pornography under the age of twelve, child exploitation- disseminates child pornography to another person, child exploitation- possession of child pornography, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.