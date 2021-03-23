Vehicle vs Biker Accident Leaves One With Injuries

A vehicle vs. biker accident in Jasper left a man with a broken ankle.

Late Monday morning, 47-year-old Alicen Ingle of Jasper was driving north on Portersville Road. At that same time, 73-year-old Frank Ducett of Jasper was riding his bike across a crosswalk in the same area.

Ingle accidentally struck Ducett and his bike, throwing Ducett into the roadway. The bike was thrown about 25 yards away.

Ducett suffered a broken ankle, road rash, and a laceration to the head. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment.

Ingle was cited for Failure to Yield to Pedestrian – Bodily Injury.