Vincennes University Receives Next Level Jobs Grant

Vincennes University received a large check this week to support a program.

The Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the university on Wednesday.

This will help approximately 50 students who are enrolled in Indiana’s “Next Level Jobs” program.

This provides students with free job training in high-paying, in-demand industries, such as advanced manufacturing and construction trades.

The grant is designed to help students offset expenses associated with the program.

Preference will be given to students who are Duke Energy customers.