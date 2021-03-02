Virgil E. Sarles, age 96, of English, IN passed away on , 2021 at Harrison Health Care in Corydon, IN.

He was born to Emery Sarles and Daisy (Hollis) Sarles on , 1924 in Borden, IN.

Virgil is a Veteran of the US Army, he loved fishing, root digging and riding motorcycles in his younger days. He worked at a sawmill, was a truck driver and was a member of the Indiana Labor Union.

He is proceeded by his wife Mary, his parents, and his siblings Jim, Paul and Harold Sarles and Hazel Vessler.

Virgil is survived by his step children; Angie Hughes, Tina (Robert) Humphrey, Samantha (Steve) Humphrey, Ronnie (Carolyn) Smith and Gary (Cherri) Smith, his step grandchildren Tiffany Rogers, Stephanie Lynch, Robert Humphrey, Dustin Humphrey, Kevin Camp, Kelsey Kennedy, Steven Humphrey, Avarie Humphrey, Zinia Smith, Gary Smith, Jonah Smith, Trish Norman, Chuck Courtney and Mike Courtney, along with many nieces and nephews and many step great grandchildren.

Funeral service will by , 2021 at Denbo Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.

Visitation will be on , 2021 from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Bro. Gary Smith will officiate the funeral service will burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with military rites in Eckerty, IN.

