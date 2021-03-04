VU Jasper Offering Manufacturing Training

Vincennes University Jasper Campus is launching training a new program where students can get paid to learn.

Vincennes University is offering Catapult Production Training at their Jasper Campus.

The program is for those who have not worked in manufacturing before but would like access to the career.

The first training sessions should begin either in March or April and will include training in Standardized work, Communication skills, Lean manufacturing, Analytic troubleshooting, Business context and purpose, Teamwork, Role expectation, Problem-solving skills, and Statistical process control.

Students are not required to have any previous experience to join the program. Classes will run for four weeks, eight hours a day, and students will receive a stipend of $12/ hour while attending.

The program will culminate with students earning a certificate of completion and participating in an exclusive hiring fair. There is no cost to the student for the Catapult Production Training program.

To sign up visit vinu.edu or call Jesse Underwood at 812-481-5994.