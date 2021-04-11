11 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Spencer County

A Kentucky man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Spencer County.

Police noticed a car speeding on County Road 200 North, just outside of Rockport on Monday afternoon.

The driver, 30-year-old Steven Perry of Owensboro, Kentucky, appeared to be nervous and had trouble finding his driver’s license.

Police then learned that Perry had an active warrant out of Perry County and took him into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 11 pounds of marijuana, a small baggy of methamphetamines, $11,205.00 in currency, 93.59 ounces of THC editable gummies, and controlled substances.

Perry was arrested and charged with dealing and possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamines, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance.