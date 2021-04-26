2021 Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Summer Program Information

Huntingburg’s Parks and Recreation Program is coming back for another year!

The eight-week program is created for children between the ages of 5 and 15.

By coming, participants have the chance to make new friends, develop a variety of skills, and learn from new experiences.

The program runs from Monday, June 7th, through Friday, July 30th.

Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, and Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm at the Huntingburg City Park on Cherry Street.

Monday and Wednesday afternoons will include swimming at the Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool from 12 pm to 4:30 pm.

The program will be held at Teen Outback from 8 am to 12 pm on Tuesdays.

Due to the July 4th holiday, the program will not be held on Monday, July 5th.

The cost is $15 per participant for Huntingburg residents and $20 per participant for non-residents. Additional fees may apply for field trips. Field trips may include Holiday World & Spashin’ Safari; Sky Zone; Skate Palace; Jasper 8 Theater; and Teen Outback.

Program registration will take place on two dates: Sunday, May 16 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the East Shelter House. The Parks & Recreation Summer Program Manager is Allison Bieker.

For more information, please contact Dale Payne, Parks & Recreation Department Superintendent, at (812) 683-3622.