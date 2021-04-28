28% of Hoosiers 16 and older fully vaccinated

Just over 28% of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,527,472 residents- or 28.1% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 35.8% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 22.0% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

26.8% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 38.1% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 22.4% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

28.4% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 27.3% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 30.1% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

38.6% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

39.5% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.