28% of Hoosiers 16 and older fully vaccinated

Just over 28% of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,527,472 residents- or 28.1% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Dubois County has fully vaccinated 35.8% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Daviess County, 22.0% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
26.8% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
Orange County has fully vaccinated 38.1% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Crawford County, 22.4% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.
28.4% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
Spencer County has fully vaccinated 27.3% of its residents over 16 years old.
In Gibson County, 30.1% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
38.6% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.
39.5% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.
