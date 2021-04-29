29% of Hoosiers 16 and older fully vaccinated

Thousands of more Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,573,036 residents- or 29.0% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 36.4% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 22.5% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

26.9% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 38.5% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 22.8% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

29.2% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 27.6% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 30.7% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

39.5% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

40.8% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit outshot.in.gov.