31% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

31% of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,685,255 residents- or 31.0% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 37.9% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 23.6% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

28.2% of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 40.5% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 24.6% of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

32.3% of Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 29.9% of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 32.3% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

41.4% of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

42.8% of Warrick County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov.