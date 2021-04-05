5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County is ending another work week with the daily COVID-19 case count in the single digits.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5 new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,036 and 116 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.9%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.