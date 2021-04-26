86-year-old Anna Belle Cooper, of St. Anthony, IN passed away on , 2021 at Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Anna was born on , 1936 to Harry Allen Williamson and Ola (Crews) Williamson.

She had a passion of hand sewing and hand quilting quilts, Anna enjoyed gardening, and she babysit for much of her life. Anna was a member of Birdseye Christian Church.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Mayme Sullivan.

She is survived by her children Kevin (Delores) Cooper, Allen (Brenda) Cooper and Bonnie (Allen) Betz, grandchildren; Justin (Candy Schneider) Cooper, Nathan (Kim) Cooper, Stephanie (Ben) Brinkman, Shelby Betz and Wayne Betz, and great-grandchildren; Bryant Cooper, Liam Cooper, Audrie Brinkman and Gwen Brinkman and her brother Harry Lee Williamson.

Funeral service will be on , 2021 at 12:00 noon at Denbo Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon.

Officiating the funeral service will be Albert Madden with burial to follow at Potter’s Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolence may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anna Cooper.