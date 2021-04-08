Asphalt resurface project begins later this month on I-64 in Crawford and Harrison Counties

A major asphalt resurfacing project is scheduled for I-64 in Crawford and Harrison counties.

Lane closures and restrictions will begin in mid-to-late April between State Road 66, just west of State Road 135.

This project is part of a $7.1 million dollar contract to resurface a 13 mile stretch of I-64 in Crawford and Harrison counties.

It includes resurfacing the State Road 66 interchange between Marengo and Leavenworth.

Ramps will be restricted at the interchange for milling and paving later in the project.

Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

All work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.