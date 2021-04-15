Bedford Police Officer Arrested For Misconduct

A Bedford Police Officer was arrested for Official Misconduct.

Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police arrested 38-year-old Jeremy Crane of Bedford.

This comes after police became suspicious about a collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, Crane was arrested and charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Official Misconduct (False Reporting), and a Level 6 Felony Count of Official Misconduct (Obstruction of Justice).

He was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.