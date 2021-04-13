15-year-old Benjamin L. Werner of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, April 12th at his home.

Benjamin was born June 28, 2005 in Jasper to Joseph and Karen (Eck) Werner.

He was a sophomore at Forest Park High School. Benjamin loved farming and Case IH tractors. He enjoyed four-wheeling. Benjamin played football at Forest Park and was a member of Dubois County 4H.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Karen Werner of Ferdinand; brothers, Nick and William Werner; sister, Breanne Werner all of Ferdinand; grandfather, Donald Eck of Otwell; several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Benjamin was preceded in death by grandparents, Rose and Delmar Werner and Margaret Eck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 15th at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation.