79-year-old Bernard “Kent” Kunz, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Kent was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 30, 1941, to Bernard P. and Valdena A. (Love) Kunz. He married Judith Jochim on February 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on September 16, 2010.

Kent was a 1959 Jasper High School graduate.

He retired as a communications officer for the Jasper Police Department in 2004.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Name Society and Fraternal Order of Police “FOP.” He received the “Ham” Mathies Award from the Jasper Police Department in 2004.

Surviving are one son; John (Holly) Kunz, Nashville, TN, two daughters; Kelly (Greg) Seng, Dubois, IN, Jill Lehmkuhler, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters; Mary Jo Dippel, Sharon Loughmiller, Karen Smith, two brothers; Ronald “Ronnie” Kunz and Gerald “Jets” Kunz.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are two sisters; Deborah Mendel and Vivian Seng, one brother-in-law, Bob Seng and one sister-in-law, Maxine Kunz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard “Kent” Kunz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, IN with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.