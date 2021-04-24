Bill Expanding Telehealth Now Signed Into LAw

A bill expanding telehealth services for Hoosiers and cutting the red tape for health care providers is now a law.

State Representative Shane Lindauer sponsors the bill and says when the pandemic began, the governor issued an executive order to allow health care providers to utilize telehealth options when providing medical care to Hoosiers.

Indiana University Health doctors have conducted about 80,000 telemedicine visits this year. This is a 10,000 percent increase since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The bill ensures that the expansion of virtual services remains permanent, so Hoosiers can continue to access health care providers remotely.

Lindauer says the legislation incorporates a list of 28 providers that are allowed to use telehealth services, including dentists, physicians, veterinarians, speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and more.

The bill also ensures the quality of service a patient receives virtually, along with the creation and maintenance of their telehealth medical records remains the same as an in-person setting.

For more information, visit iga.in.gov.