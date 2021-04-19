68-year-old Bryant W. “Pete” Otto, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Pete was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 9, 1952, to Roman and Anna (Berger) Otto.

He was a 1971 graduate of Jasper High School and worked at Indiana Desk for 23 years.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid I.U. and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Surviving are three children, Marc (Shayna) Otto, Terre Haute, IN, Josh Otto, Bloomington, IN, Caitie Otto, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Koen, Adele, Payton, and Paxton, his best friend, Sylvia Otto, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Marla (Ed) Adams, New Salisbury, IN, Beth (Jack) Moyer, Liberty Township, OH, and two brothers, Eric (Beth) Otto, Yorkville, IL, and Bert (Jan) Otto, Naperville, IL.

Preceding him in death are twin sons, Isaac and Isaiah Otto, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bryant W. “Pete” Otto will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Special Olympics, or to a favorite charity.