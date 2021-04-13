83-year-old Carol S. Mehringer, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Carol was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 20, 1937, to Aloysius and Genevieve (Waddle) Mundy. Her first marriage was to Leon Bohnenkemper on January 11, 1958, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. She then married Daniel L. Mehringer on August 27, 1976, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a homemaker, was a licensed day care provider, running a day care from home, co-owner of a home based business, Nikken with her husband, Danny, and volunteered at the St. Joseph’s Parish Center.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Carol enjoyed dancing, playing cards, riding horses, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and spending time with her pet dogs.

Surviving are her husband, Danny Mehringer, Jasper, IN, two sons, Dale Bohnenkemper and significant other Debi Sullivan, Terre Haute, IN, and Jon Bohnenkemper, Otwell, IN, four grandchildren, Kyle (Ambra) Bohnenkemper, Amanda (Kurtis) Blunk, Michael (Gabriella) Sullivan, Haylee Nelson, seven great grandchildren, Mazie Bohnenkemper, Finley Blunk, Nolan and Addison Sullivan, Matthew, Zoee, and Liam Nelson, three sisters, Ann (Randy) Berg, Huntingburg, IN, Pam (Mike) Schwenk, Jasper, IN, and Sandy Schwenk, and companion, Karen Knust, Brownsburg, IN, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and first husband are one son, Scott Bohnenkemper and one brother, David Mundy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol S. Mehringer will be held at 12:00 pm. (noon) on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to the wishes of the family.