94-year-old Catherine L. “Kitty” Matheis, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Kitty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 3, 1926, to Henry and Minnie (Rausch) Kluesner. She married Elmer “Ham” Matheis on February 8, 1946, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1989.

She was a 1944 graduate of Jasper High School.

She retired from JENCO Oil where she had been a secretary for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

She loved animals, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, playing piano, reading, bird watching, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and attending their events.

Surviving are four children, Alan (Becky) Matheis, Ireland, IN, Barbara (Tom) Schrader, Ireland, IN, Debbie (Keith) Knies, Jasper, IN, Phil (Patti) Matheis, Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and three great- great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one granddaughter, Katrina Weyer, two great grandchildren, Eli and Isabel Taber, one sister, Clara Mae Frick, and one brother, Carl “Bud” Kluesner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine L. “Kitty” Matheis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Monday. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.