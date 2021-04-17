Celebrate National Volunteer Week with DNR

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating its volunteers next week.

National Volunteer Week is from Sunday, April 18th to Saturday, April 24th.

During this time, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources and salute their accomplishments on the Facebook pages of the divisions of State Parks, Fish and Wildlife, Forestry, and Nature Preserves.

Over 10,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours to the DNR’s properties every year.

Hoosiers can connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.

To find out how you can help DNR properties, visit on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.

For more information or questions about volunteering for the DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.