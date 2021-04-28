City of Huntingburg Celebrates World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The City of Huntingburg is celebrating “World Day for Safety and Health at Work” with a major accomplishment.

The city achieved over 200,000 hours without experiencing a lost-time injury.

A lost-time injury is when an employee sustains an injury at work that leads to loss of production in the form of absenteeism or delays.

“Safety is a top priority for the City of Huntingburg,” Safety Director, Travis Gentry, says. “We are committed to working towards zero incidents on the job site so our employees can continue going home safely.”

Employees were given stainless steel tumblers to mark this accomplishment.

“This achievement is a testament to our employees for their dedication to workplace safety,” Mayor Steve Schwinghamer says. “I am proud of their commitment and look forward to accumulating many more hours without incident in the future.”

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812) 683-2211 or by e-mail at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.