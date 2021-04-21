Consumer Alert: Attorney General, State Health Commissioner Warn of COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Scam

State officials are warning Hoosiers about a new scam targeting those who received their COVID-19 vaccination.

Consumers are reportedly receiving unsolicited emails and text messages, asking them to complete a survey about the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine.

In exchange, consumers are offered a free product but are asked to pay shipping and handling fees. Instead, the scammers bill them and never send the products.

Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita says the following tips can help you avoid becoming a victim of this scam:

Don’t give your financial, medical, or personal information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a COVID-19 vaccine survey.

Carefully examine any message that claims to be from a trusted source. Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message to verify its legitimacy, look up its phone number online.

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

Hoosiers are encouraged to contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General about suspected scams or scam attempts.

If you are a victim of a scam and would like to file a complaint, visit indianaconsumer.com or call 1-800-382-5516.