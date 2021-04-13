Contamination on the Rise in County Recycling: Residents asked to help

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is encouraging residents to think twice before putting something into the recycling bin.

Contamination in the recycling dumpsters at the county’s 8 sites is on the rise.

Contamination is considered any items that should not be recycling bin.

This includes plastics and bags of trash.

Residents are also asked to empty bags or containers of recyclables into the bins because bags can get tangled in their recycling equipment.

If you notice see any items that can’t be recycled in the bin, report it to the attendant.

For more information, visit duboiscountyrecycles.org.