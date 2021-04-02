County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (April 2, 2021)

Thousands of more Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,197,229 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Dubois County, 9,057 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,577 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,833 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 4,830 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,531 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,636 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,413 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 6,492 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,108 Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

16,013 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.