County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (April 7, 2021)

Indiana is getting closer to having 1.3 million Hoosiers vaccinated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,291,190 residents have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In Dubois County, 9,453 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,810 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,928 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 5,272 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,639 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,793 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,525 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 6,814 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,280 Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

17,220 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.