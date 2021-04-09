Crawford County Arrest Warrant Leads to Huge Drug Bust

An arrest warrant in Crawford County led to a drug bust in English.

On March 25th, Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s served an arrest warrant in English. The person the police were looking for was found and arrested. During the arrest, officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Officers eventually got a search warrant for the residence and officers found the following items:

– Approximately 23 grams of a white crystal substance that was individually bagged and field-tested positive for methamphetamine;

– Approximately 335 grams of a look-a-like substance;

– Green plant-like material;

– Miscellaneous prescription pills;

– Approximately 30 empty Ziploc bags of various sizes, digital scales, smoking devices, and a grinder that contained a white crystal substance.

The occupants of the house were arrested and charged with one count of Dealing in Methamphetamine of an Amount of 10 or more grams, 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine of an amount between 10 and 28 grams; one count of Unlawful Possession or use of a Legend Drug; Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Dealing in a Substance Represented to be a Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Substance Represented to be a Controlled Substance.

All charges filed in this case are merely allegations and all suspects are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.