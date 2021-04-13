81-year-old Danny Jasper passed away on Saturday April 10th, 2021 at his home in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Danny was born in Science Hill, Kentucky, on August 19,1939. He was the youngest of 10 children. He married Patty Bastin on January 28,1961. They celebrated 60 full years of marriage earlier this year.

He is survived by his wife Patty, 3 sons, Kent Jasper of Somerset, KY, Todd & Kendra Jasper of Jasper, IN, and Jeff & Kenna Jasper of Lexington, KY; as well as 10 grandchildren, Danielle (Tyler), Dustin (Kayla), Tyler (Sarah), Sarah, Devin (Kendra), Damon, Kaylen, Dylan, Kyle, Kori; and 2 great-grandchildren, Addie and Ansley.

Danny was a member of First Baptist Church of Jasper, where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed walking with his wife and his dogs, traveling across the country to visit national parks, and sharing meals with his family and loved ones.

Danny lived a full life and left an impressive legacy. While in college, he ran on the cross country team at the University of Kentucky which won the SEC Championship in 1958 and 59. After graduating with his civil engineering bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Danny taught classes for the University Kentucky and worked for the Kentucky Highway Department. Later he created an engineering firm and worked in the coal industry.

Danny started the cross country program at Somerset High School in Somerset, KY and volunteered as head coach. While in this position, he became an influential friend and mentor to many, and was later inducted into the Somerset High School hall of fame in 2009. Danny’s work led him to purchase a coal mining company, leave south-central Kentucky, and move to mine coal in southern Indiana where he settled with his wife in Jasper, IN.

Danny’s Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Jasper on April 18th. The Family and Friend Visitation will be from 1-3pm, followed by a Memorial Service starting at 3pm. The service will be officiated by Lawrence Golden and John Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jasper building fund.