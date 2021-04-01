Daviess County Health Department to hold J & J vaccination clinic

The Daviess County Health Department is holding a Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinic next week.

The clinic takes place on Saturday, April 10th, from 9 am to 3 pm in the health department’s offices inside the Daviess County Government Center in Washington.

To make an appointment, visit outshot.in.gov or call 211.

Registered individuals are asked to come at their appointment time.

You’ll have to wait for 15 minutes inside your car after receiving the shot.

If you can’t come inside the building because of medical reasons, come early to your appointment and call (812)-254-8666.