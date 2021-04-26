63-year-old Debra S. Elliott, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Debbie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 16, 1957, to Bernard and Emma (Sander) Kluemper. She married Dennis Elliott on June 14, 1986, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a 1976 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was an avid volunteer while her daughter was in school, and now as her daughter is a teacher, she helped her in her classroom.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis Elliott, Loogootee, IN, one daughter, Misty (Jonathan “Ace” II) Sanders, Vincennes, IN, one sister, Ruth (Ralph) Miller, Vincennes, IN, two brothers, Eugene (Patricia) Kluemper, Paoli, IN, and Michael Kluemper, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, two sisters, Norma Denu, Patricia Reckelhoff, and one brother, Dennis Kluemper.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Debra S. Elliott will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in St. Martin Catholic Church in Whitfield, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday April 29, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.