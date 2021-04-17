67-year-old Dennis “Bucket” Mehringer, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 11:58 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at home.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 1, 1953 to Basil and Marie (Hurst) Mehringer. He married Anne Bonifer on October 13, 1979 in Holy Family Catholic Church.

He was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1971.

Bucket was the owner and operator of Mehringer’s Plumbing, Heating and A/C in Jasper, Indiana for 45 years. He was a member and past president of the Indiana Plumbing Heating and Cooling Contractors, a member of the Moose Lodge #1175 in Jasper, the Ireland Sportsman’s Club, and the Duff Conservation Club.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Bucket enjoyed pheasant and rabbit hunting, playing cards, spending time in the outdoors, working, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Anne Mehringer of Jasper, one son; Dustin Mehringer, Noblesville, IN, two daughters; Anden Mehringer, Indianapolis, Erika Boeckman (CJ), Jasper, four grandchildren; Mallory, Spencer and Elliott Mehringer, and Luke J. Boeckman, and one sister; Dorothy Happe (Jim), Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death was one son; Luke A. “Spoon” Mehringer, one daughter-in-law; Alli Mehringer, and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis “Bucket” Mehringer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday April 19, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation – the Luke A. Mehringer Endowment Fund, or St. Mary Catholic Church.