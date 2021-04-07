77-year-old Donald R. Lichlyter, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at home.

Donnie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 31, 1944, to Daniel and Geneva (Kraft) Lichlyter. He married Eura “Pete” Rummel on March 10, 1962, in Holland, Indiana.

He worked at Kimball for 47 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Moose, Jasper K of C, American Legion Post #147, Indiana Sherriff’s Association, and the March of Dimes.

He enjoyed Bingo and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Pete Lichlyter, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Kathy (Kenny) Kern, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy (Wallace) Hall, Jasper, IN, and Sharon Lichlyter, Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death are one daughter, Michelle Kern, one son, Donald Lichlyter, one grandson, Jordan Kern, one sister, Carolyn Lichlyter, and four brothers, John, Daniel, Robert and Rich Lichlyter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald R. Lichlyter will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on Monday. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes.