Dubois County asking for input on bike and walking trails

Dubois County officials are asking for input on bike and walking trails.

The survey is called the Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The survey asks the public to share their thoughts on county destinations, future bicycle and pedestrian routes, safety concerns, or anything else regarding bicycle and pedestrian travel in Dubois County on an interactive map.

Your input will provide insight into the development of a new network of bike and pedestrian facilities throughout Dubois County.

