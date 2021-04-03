Dubois County Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 24th

Residents can be part of the addiction solution by getting rid of expired, unused, and unwanted medications in a few weeks.

Dubois County is taking part in the DEA’s National Pharmaceutical Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 24th.

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post on Newton Street is hosting a collection from 10 am to 2 pm, while the Ferdinand Fire Station on 221 East 4th Street and the Dubois Fire Station on 2nd Street are hosting two-county collection sites from 10 am to 12 noon.

The event will be drive-thru only and residents are asked to wear a face-covering and stay inside their vehicle.

RSVP volunteers will be collecting medications from participants’ vehicles, preferably the trunk, and conducting a short anonymous survey of each participant.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will supervise collections at the Ferdinand and Dubois Fire Stations. The Indiana State Police will supervise the Jasper Post site.

No sharp items, such as needles or syringes, infections materials, and anything containing bodily fluid or waste will be accepted.

This collection is for private citizens only. No collections will be accepted from For-Profit Businesses or Health Facilities.

The Jasper Police Station on 6th Street also accepts pharmaceuticals year-round, 24-7 in their drop boxes.