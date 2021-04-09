Dubois County Health Department releases guidance on social gatherings, events and extracurricular activities

On April 6, 2021, the Governor’s Executive Order 21-09shifted authority to each local health department to determine the overall size or percent capacity for social gatherings, events and extracurricular activities. Based upon the overall spread of COVID-19 within our community, the Dubois County Health Department has decided to adopt the following recommendations;
- Capacity: overall capacity limits of each gathering, event, or extracurricular activity will be based upon the number of individuals the indoor/outdoor venue can accommodate while complying with social distancing requirements. Social distancing means maintaining at least six (6) feet of distance between individuals from different households.
- Social Distancing Measures: identify measures to ensure attendees engage in social distancing such as use of multiple entrances, designated seating, one-way flow of attendees, ground markings, distance between seating/tables, etc.
- Face Coverings: face coverings (masks) will be recommended for all those attending.
- Increased Sanitation: outline steps to ensure the event space is appropriately cleaned and sanitized, that high touch areas have increased cleaning, and that additional handwashing or hand sanitizing is available.
- Guest Information: provide information to guests reminding them to stay home if they are sick.
- Compliance: Providing event staff or volunteers who will be available to monitor and ensure compliance with these recommendations is highly encouraged.
