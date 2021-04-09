Dubois County records one new COVID-19 related death; three additional cases

COVID-19

Posted By: Ann Powell April 9, 2021

Another Dubois County resident has died from the novel coronavirus.

The county recorded one new death and three additional cases on Friday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,049 and 117 deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 3.5%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

