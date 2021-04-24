Dubois County SWMD Shreds Over 4,000 Pounds of Paper

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District and Kimball International’s Recycling Center held another successful community shredding day.

4,389 pounds of documents were brought in for secure on-site shredding and recycling during the annual Earth Day event.

This adds up to over a thousand pounds of paper per hour.

The Kimball International recycling staff is also considering other shred day events in partnership with the Solid Waste Management District. These events will be announced in the coming months.

Upcoming shredding events in Dubois County include one held by Dubois REC in August and by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce in October.