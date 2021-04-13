62-year-old Edward “Lee” Petry, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at home.

Lee was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 2, 1959, to Edward and Irene (Patton) Petry. He married Darlinda Bieker on July 14, 1979, in Salem United Methodist Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He worked in body work for over 40 years, and most recently at Indiana Furniture in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, restoring old cars, and spending time with family.

Surviving are his wife, Darlinda Petry, Winslow, IN, five children, Melissa (Dave) VanWinkle, St. Meinrad, IN, Jennifer (Danny) Blount, Petersburg, IN, Edward “Little Lee” Petry, Otwell, IN, Mary Petry, Winslow, IN, Ashley (Willie) Montgomery, Petersburg, IN, ten grandchildren, one great granddaughter on the way, two sisters, Donna (John) Brown, Otwell, IN, Linda Martindale, Maltersville, IN, four brothers, Mike Petry, St. Anthony, IN, Bill Petry, St. Anthony, IN, David (Lynn) Petry, Birdseye, IN, and Keith (Tammy) Petry, Evansville, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his brother, Donald Petry.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward Petry will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and an hour before at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.