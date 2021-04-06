Farbest Foods Being Accused of Animal Cruelty by PETA

An area employer is being accused of animal cruelty.

PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is asking Dubois County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Quinn to review and file charges on Farbest Foods and workers.

A January report from the USDA says that workers at Farbest stacked turkeys on top of each other in two crates, ultimately suffocating 10 to 12 birds in each crate.

Anthony Quinn and Farbest Foods have not commented.