FASFA Deadline Extended

Hoosiers in the class of 2021 have more time to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently extended the filing deadline for the 2021-2022 FASFA beyond the state’s original April 15th deadline.

Students who did not file the FASFA before the April 15th deadline are strongly encouraged to fill out the form as soon as possible.

There is no set date for the deadline extension and limited funding will be released on a first-come-first-serve basis.

It’s important for students and families who were not able to file by the original deadline to file quickly.

This extension also applies to Indiana’s financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant.

To file your FASFA, visit FASFA.gov.

Students and families can get free FASFA help by calling INvestED at (317)-715-9007.