83-year-old Florence Celine Schott, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home.

Celine was born in Dubois, Indiana on December 25, 1937 to John and Mary (Seng) Matheis. She married John Schott on October 26, 1957 in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

She retired from the Dubois County Bank in 1989 after 23 years of service.

Celine was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church, where she had taught religious education and was involved with the church picnic. Her and her husband John were recipients of the Simon Brute’ Award.

She was a member of the Dubois County Democrats and the Dubois Community Club.

She enjoyed playing in her card clubs for over 40 years, golfing, reading, crossword puzzles, watching I.U. Basketball, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, John Schott of Dubois, four daughters; Mickie Rutemueller (Robert), Dubois, Angie Wineinger (Greg), Dubois, Kelly Friedman, Dubois, and Kate Tuttle (Mike), Indianapolis, one son John E. Schott (Felicia), Crystal, seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were two son-in-laws; Timothy Friedman and Mike Campbell, thirteen brothers and sisters, and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence Celine Schott will be held at Noon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the Noon Mass time at the church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, or a favorite charity.