80-year-old Fred A. Barth, of Jasper, formerly of Ferdinand passed away, Wednesday, April 7th at Brookside Village in Jasper.

Fred was born in Ferdinand on March 30, 1941 to Raymond and Leona (Dilger) Barth. He married Shirley A. Brossmer on October 7, 1961 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Surviving are his 2 sons, Jeff (Kathy) Barth of St. Anthony and Chad (Julie) Barth of Jasper; 8 grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley on October 15, 2015 and by his brother, Stanley Barth.

Fred was the President of Jasper Chair Company and retired after 42 years. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. He belonged to Jasper K of C where he called Bingo for many years. He loved spending time with his family, boating at Rough River and working on his farm.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 13th at 10:30 AM in St. Ferdinand Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or St. Ferdinand Parish.