Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold book sale during town-wide yard sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are holding a book sale during Ferdinand’s Town-Wide Yard Sale this weekend.

The sales take place from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, April 30th, and on Saturday, May 1st, from 10 am to 2 pm.

The only entrance to Friday’s book sale is the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center.

Saturday’s sale can be entered through the main library entrance or the doors off of the Community Center.

Masks are required, social distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitizer will be available.

All hardback and paperback books written by Patricia Cornwell, Dean Koontz, and Iris Johansen will be half price.

Two tables will be set up with free items, including three sets of Childcraft books, magazines, cassette tapes, children’s coloring, and activity books.

All hardback books are $1; paperbacks are $.50; DVDs, CDs, and Books on Tape are $1; puzzles, games, children’s books, and “Special” books are variously priced.

The usual Second Saturday Basement Book Sale will be held on Saturday, May 8th, from 10 am to 1 pm.