Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold Second Saturday Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library is springing into the new month with another book sale.

Their next Second Saturday Basement Book Sale takes place on Saturday, April 10th, from 10 am to 1 pm in the Basement of the Ferdinand Library.

Attendees are asked to enter the sale from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Community Center Parking lot.

Masks are still required and social distancing will be enforced.

The Friends recently added two tables of newly-donated nonfiction books covering a wide range of topics, from a Hunger Games cookbook to clock making to leathercraft and more.

All fiction books are displayed in alphabetical order.

They have also added several volumes to their True life Crimes shelves and now have a shelf full of R.L. Stine’s Goosebump books in the Young Adults section.

Children’s books and jigsaw puzzles are still plentiful. The “Special” table is full of first editions and author-signed books.

All hardback books are $1, paperbacks are $0.50, magazines are $0.25, DVDs and CDs are $1. Puzzles, games, children’s books, and “Special” books are variously priced.

Friends membership pamphlets are available at the sale and at the library’s main desk.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Ferdinand Library Facebook page.