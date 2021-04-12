Gibson County Man Arrested After Driving Wrong Way on US 41

An intoxicated driver was arrested in Gibson County after driving the wrong way.

On Saturday night, Indiana State Police Troopers were patrolling US 41 when they saw a car traveling south in the northbound lane. The trooper tried conducting a traffic stop, but the car still traveled south in the northbound lane.

The trooper ended up having to drive in the opposite lane to get past the wrong-way driver and cut it off. The wrong-way driver, who was identified as a 19-year-old Macray Robinson of Fort Branch, stopped 15 yards from the trooper’s patrol car.

Robinson failed field sobriety tests. Robinson had a blood alcohol content of .16%.

Robinson was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Minor Possession of Alcohol.