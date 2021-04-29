Gibson County Woman Sentenced After Faking Her Own Kidnapping

A Gibson County woman who faked her own abduction has been sentenced.

23-year-old Hannah Potts pleaded guilty after staging a kidnapping in July of 2020.

Potts orchestrated this “kidnapping” so she could do research for a manuscript she was writing.

Potts was sentenced to 360 days in jail on Wednesday, but the judge suspended the sentence to probation

Potts will have to complete 120 hours of community service as well as pay a $10 fine.

Two others have been charged in this case.