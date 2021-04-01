Good Friday Closings

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Office are closing for the Good Friday Holiday.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, April 3rd.

Trash and cardboard normally collected on Friday, April 2nd, will be collected on Thursday, April 1st.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule.

Trash and cardboard recycling must be placed curbside by 7 am.

City of Huntingburg Offices are also closing for Good Friday.

Offices will reopen for normal business hours at 8 am on Monday, April 5th.

For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.

As a reminder, all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles are closed on Friday, April 2nd, for the Good Friday holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, April 3rd.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.